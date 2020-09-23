Two of New Jersey’s Own Made Time’s List of 100 Most Influential People

TIME Magazine released its 100 most influential people of the year magazine, and New Jersey’s very own Halsey and Michael B. Jordan made the list!

Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, attended Warren Hills Regional High School in Washington, New Jersey. She was nominated for a Grammy in 2017 for best pop duo/group performance for the hit song “Closer” with The Chainsmokers. In January her album “Maniac” debuted at Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 200.

According to NJ.com, BTS singer Suga, whom Halsey has collaborated with, said “Halsey is not only a strikingly, talented artist, but a dedicated partner who sincerely devotes everything to the art we create together”.

Michael B. Jordan is a Newark native who attended Newark Arts High School. He recently starred in the film “Just Mercy” that was made free to rent on digital streaming services throughout the month of June. According to NJ.com, Jordan has pledged to apply an inclusion rider to all projects produced by his production company. This inclusion rider will make sure that a cast and crew is diverse. He has also paired with Color of Change, a racial justice organization in Hollywood that’s goal is to produce anti-racist content and invest in Black talent. Jordan also loves to premier his movies, here in Newark New Jersey. According to NJ.com, Denzel Washington said in an interview with TIME, “Michael B. Jordan just has a presence – an energy and a talent - that stands out. He already is a force in from of the camera, but he’s going to be an even bigger force behind the scenes”.