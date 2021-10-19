Two of The Best Colleges in New Jersey Are Here in Mercer County

I've had my fair share of interns here at 94.5 PST and one thing I can say about every single one of them is that they are very proud of the college that they attend. Most of the interns attend a school here in the state of New Jersey.

The question is, are they going to the best college in the state of New Jersey?

We ran into a survey created by Wallet Hub that shares 2022’s College & University Rankings. On that survey, we found that Princeton University ranks as the second best university in the country.

The categories that each school was ranked for included Student Selectivity, Cost & Finance, Faculty Resources, Campus Safety, Campus Experience, Education Outcome, and Career Outcomes.

Besides being the second best school overall, Princeton University was also ranked number 3 with the highest admission rate, tied 1st in highest graduation rate, and came in 5th for lowest student loan debt.

The best thing is that Mercer County is the home of two of the best colleges in the state. According to Wallet Hub, The College of New Jersey is ranked 4th best college in the Garden State. That is definitely something to be proud of as well.

Here are the rankings shared by Wallet Hub for the Top 10 Colleges & Universities in New Jersey.

Princeton University Stevens Institute of Technology Rutgers University-New Brunswick The College of New Jersey New Jersey Institute of Technology Rutgers University-Newark Rutgers University-Camden Ramapo College of New Jersey Stockton University

The popular Rutgers University-New Brunswick took the 95th spot overall.