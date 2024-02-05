The wait is almost over. Blueberry Kitchen & Tap will finally open on Monday, February 12th in Ewing, NJ.

It's the newest bar and restaurant in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey on Route 31, where Arooga's Grille and Landmark once were.

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap Grand Opening special offer

It's celebrating the Grand Opening by offering 40% off all food (dine in only) from 11am - 11pm.

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap via Facebook Reels

That's a great deal and a great way to get people in the door.

The food certainly looks fantastic.

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap has a signature blueberry sauce

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap is a unique name. I took a look at the website to see what it was all about. There's a signature blueberry sauce that is sprinkled throughout the menu.

The Blueberry Sliders have the blueberry signature sauce right on the burgers and on the side for dipping.

Doesn't this look delicious?

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap

Blueberries are on many of the dishes and in some of the cocktails as well. Speaking of cocktails, the bar is huge...the perfect spot to hang out with friends...there are plenty of seats.

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap

The menu is a perfect combination of your favorite classics like the Ultimate Nachos, Fried Coins (pickles) and E-Wings, but also has Grilled Octopus, Duck Legs, Tangy Cauliflower and so much more. Did you notice the Ewing nod with the wings? I love it...clever.

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap

The check out the menu, click here. It looks fabulous with lots of creative twists.

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap is described on its website as a place where "Fork Meets Fun! Serving up the best in every pour and bite. Always fresh ingredients from classic comfort foods to Jersey Fresh specialties."

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap

I can't wait to visit. It's in a great location, in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey, on Route 31 in Ewing.

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap

Campus Town at The College of New Jersey is open to the public

I don't think everyone realizes that Campus Town is open to the public. It is! Go visit, it's all walkable. It has a really nice Main Street-feel.

There are many restaurants, shops, and services like yoga, a nail salon, hair salon, and a lot more. Click here to see all that it has to offer. PS. Insomnia Cookies delivers. Yum.

Google

Blueberry Kitchen & Tap opens Monday, February 12th in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey.

Let's support this great new local business. I can' t wait to go.

