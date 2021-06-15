Two Robbed At Knifepoint at Mercer County Park

Two people were robbed at knifepoint in Mercer County Park, according to Mid Jersey News.

The incident occurred on Sunday night (June 13th) at around 9pm. West Windsor Police were called to the West Picnic Area of the park for an alleged robbery.

When police arrived they spoke with the two victims who revealed they were walking on the pedestrian path, near the picnic area, when they were approached by three males in their mid to late 20's.

Two of the male suspects pressed what appeared to be pocket knives into the victims' stomach and the side of the neck. The victims were told to hand over the wallets or they would get hurt. I'm sure terrified, the victims immediately gave the suspects their wallets, and they were not hurt. The suspects then fled the crime scene on foot.

The West Windsor Police conducted a search of the entire area, but, unfortunately, did not find the suspects.

The article states that suspect 1 is being described as a black male, mid - late 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, a “little fat”, wearing a black or blue baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt with hood pulled over, dark colored shorts, and a black cloth mask.

Suspect 2 is being described as a white male, mid to late 20s, approximately 6′ tall, thin build, with short brown beard, wearing a tan shirt, gray pants, gold chain, black shoes, possibly had blue eyes.

Suspect 3 is being described as a black male, mid to late 20s, approximately 5′ 05″ to 5′ 07″, thin build, tattoos on neck, tattoos of roses on forearm, wearing blue or black shirt, jeans and red colored shoes.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, please contact West Windsor Detective Sgt. Lai at (609) 799-1222 or Lai@westwindsorpolice.com. You may also call the department's Anonymous Tip Line at (609) 799-0452.

