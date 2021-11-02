U.S. Gives Final Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

US health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead Tuesday night.

The announcement came only hours after a CDC advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be given to children ages 5 to 11.

It's expected that the first doses to kids will be given on Wednesday.

Pfizer has already shipped millions of doses to states, doctors' offices, and pharmacies. And pediatricians are getting ready to put shots into little arms.

The special kid shots contain just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

