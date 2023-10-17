Uh oh, South Jersey!

If you’re from this specific city in South Jersey, your hometown is considered to be the most unhealthy in the entire state. If you’re thinking about which city it could be, you probably will never guess, because it’s for sure not one that would come to your mind right off the bat.

I feel in more recent years, our society has become more aware of how to properly nourish and take care of our bodies. I’d say there are more people in our immediate area who tend to live a health-conscious lifestyle compared to those who don’t which is great!

Unfortunately, though, there is one city that made the list created by 24/7 Wall St. and is being called New Jersey’s most unhealthy city. It’s for sure not what you would think and when I saw the results, I was pretty shocked!

According to this list, New Jersey’s unhealthiest city is Vineland-Bridgeton.

This is a city located in South Jersey that has a population of about 150,000 people. I wouldn’t say that it’s a major New Jersey city, but this has landed itself as the top pick on the unhealthiest cities in every state. This list is based on percentages of adults in poor health, adult smoking rate, adult obesity rate, and median household income.

These are the stats for Vineland-Bridgeton:

Adults in fair and poor health: 17.8% (state 10.8%)

17.8% (state 10.8%) Adult smoking rate: 19.1% (state: 11.1%)

19.1% (state: 11.1%) Adult obesity rate: 35.7% (state:27.7%)

35.7% (state:27.7%) Median household income: $58,389 (state: $89,296)

I’m sort of shocked by the results! You can check out the full list of the most unhealthy cities in each state, here!

