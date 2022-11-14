I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed.

Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.

Chef Jason has quite the reputation around town. His many fans have followed him from Revere Restaurant in Ewing to his own restaurant Chef Jason 1275 in Cranbury and will no doubt be regulars at this new restaurant.

Louie's by Chef Jason will serve "redefined American cuisine" with things like steaks, chops, chicken dishes, pastas and seafood on the menu, similar to Chef Jason at 1275.

You'll be happy to know several customer favorites (and Chef Jason's favorites) will also be on the menu...Short Rib Mac & Cheese, Colossal Crab Cakes, and my favorite, Boom Boom Chicken (chicken parmigiana with vodka sauce). Yummm.

Let me tell you about the restaurant itself. If you've driven by hoping to get a peek inside like I have, lol, you've noticed quite a bit of work being done. The building has been completely renovated...new carpet, countertops, paint, lighting, seating, and more. It's been modernized to make it more visually appealing.

There will be seating for about 80 people in two dining areas and in the near future this will be the spot to host your private party for any occasion.

When I spoke with Maglione he told me they're having their final inspections this week and really hope to be open by Thanksgiving. Stay tuned.

Maglione's family has a history in the restaurant business previously owning Fedelo's in Lawrence Township and Original's Pizza in the Briarwood Shopping Center in Hamilton.

By the way, Louie's by Chef Jason was named after both partners. Louis is Maglione's middle name and you know Chef Jason.

I have no doubt it's going to be a great success.

Look for the official Grand Opening to be December 1, 2022.

Louie's by Chef Jason is located at 1111 Route 130 North in Robbinsville.

