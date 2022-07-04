Updated PNC Bank Arts Center 2022 schedule: New shows added

The summer concert season is fast approaching and the PNC Bank Arts Center continues to add quality shows both in music and comedy.

Train will be coming in on June 12, The Chicks on July 6th, Alanis Morrisette, and on Sunday, July 24.

Chris Rock, who has yet to discuss the slap at the Oscars, may do so then when he comes to the PNC Bank Arts Center with Kevin Hart in a "Headliners Only Show."

Rounding out the updates so far are Halestorm, Rob Zombie who comes in with Mudvayne on July 31 then again Aug 30.

Also, Pittbull, Kidzbopp Live, Incubus, Wiz Khalifa and Logic, The Imagine Dragons, Shinedown, and Five Finger Death Punch.

New Jersey's own Gaslight Anthem will be there Saturday, Oct. 8.

Here's the entire lineup.

May 27: Tim McGraw & Russell Dickerson

2019 CMA Music Festival - Day 3 Getty Images loading...

May 28: The Lumineers & Caamp

Audacy Beach Festival - Day 1 Getty Images for Audacy loading...

June 3: Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N Out Live

Nick Cannon AP loading...

June 10: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town

48th Annual CMA Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

June 11: Sammy Hagar and The Circle & George Thorogood

iHeartRadio ICONS With Sammy Hagar And The Circle: Inside The Making of Space Between At The iHeartRadio Theater LA Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

June 12: Train

Matt Musty Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP loading...

June 14: The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers Performing Toulouse Street And The Captain and Me Albums Live at The Ryman Getty Images loading...

June 18: Bill Burr

Comedy Central Night Of Too Many Stars - Show Getty Images for Comedy Central loading...

June 24: Tears for Fears & Garbage

The 25th Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas - Day 2 Kevin Winter loading...

June 29: Dave Matthews Band

25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014 Getty Images loading...

June 30: Steely Dan & Aimee Mann

Steely Dan In Concert - New York, NY Getty Images loading...

July 6: The Chicks

July 9: Josh Groban

2018 Tony Awards - Show Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro loading...

July 10: 5 Seconds of Summer

2021 Global Citizen Live, Los Angeles - Red Carpet Arrivals Getty Images loading...

July 11: Chicago- The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin

31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Getty Images loading...

July 14: CHEER Live

July 17: One Republic

One Republic Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP loading...

July 19: Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys Perform On ABC's "Good Morning America" Getty Images loading...

July 21: Alanis Morrisette

Alanis Morissette Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

July 22: Third Eye Blind

Kryz Reid, Alex Kopp, Stephan Jenkins, Brad Hargreaves Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

July 23: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2021 - Day 1 Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi loading...

July 24: Chris Rock and Kevin Hart

July 28: Halestorm

Lzzy Hale; Joe Hottinger Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

July 29: Keith Urban

Country Rising Benefit Concert Getty Images loading...

July 31: Rob Zombie and Mudvayne

August 3: Pitbull

NASCAR Clash Auto Racing AP loading...

August 5: KidzBop Live

August 6: Incubus

Incubus Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

August 13: Goo Goo Dolls

VH1's "Super Bowl Blitz: Six Nights + Six Concerts" - Staten Island Getty Images loading...

August 14: Santana, Earth, Wind and Fire

5th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Rehearsals Getty Images loading...

August 16: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick

Rod Stewart Plays Sydney Getty Images loading...

August 17: Wiz Khalifa and Logic

Wiz Khalifa Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP loading...

August 18: Imagine Dragons

Dan Reynolds Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

August 20: REO Speedwagon, Styx, & Loverboy

Volunteers for America Concert Getty Images loading...

August 27: Kid Rock & Foreigner

2010 CMA Music Festival - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

August 28: Dispatch & OAR

Dispatch: Zimbabwe Show At Madison Square Garden Getty Images loading...

August 30: Rob Zombie

Piggy D. Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

September 10: Shinedown

Brent Smith, Barry Kerch, Zach Myers, Eric Bass Katie Darby/Invision/AP loading...

September 14: Five Finger Death Punch

Jason Hook Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

September 21: Chris Brown

Chris Brown Winslow Townson/Invision/AP loading...

October 8: Gaslight Anthem

Benny Horowitz, Brian Fallon, Ian Perkins, Alex Levin Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP loading...

For tickets to any of the PNC Bank Arts Center shows, click here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ