Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years Together

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have broken up, according to Us Weekly.

The beloved Hollywood couple, who met on the set of High School Musical in 2005 while she was dating ex-boyfriend Zac Efron, has called it quits after almost a decade together. Though neither of them has publicly commented on their relationship status yet, sources reveal the break up is official.

"Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup," the insider told the outlet.

The split is definitely heartbreaking but many fans saw it coming since the two haven't posted about each other on social media in months. The last time Hudgens shared a photo on Instagram was on Halloween and Butler hasn't posted anything with the actress since July 2019.

In July, the Disney Channel alum also praised her longtime love for landing the role of Elvis Presley in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic. “I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F–KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN," she wrote on Instagram. “I CANT WAIT (heart eye emojis) SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!"

Hudgens and Butler first sparked dating rumors in 2011 after they were spotted kissing. At first, they denied the speculation but eventually made their romance public in 2012. After that, they continuously defined the term #RelationshipGoals by supporting each other's careers and posing for the cutest photos together.

In November 2018, Hudgens even discussed the possibility of getting engaged to the actor, telling Women’s Health, "I want to get married, travel, then have kids — probably in my late 30s."