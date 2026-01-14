Massive Outage Affects Verizon Wireless Customers

A massive outage of cell phone services appears to be affecting nearly all Verizon customers this afternoon. This is the latest information as of about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (January 14).

We first started seeing reports online shortly before 1 p.m. that Verizon users were saying their phones were stuck in "SOS" mode with no service. No, you're not alone. It appears to possibly a nationwide issue.

In fact, Verizon has confirmed these reports saying that they're working on a solution.

“We are aware of the outages impacting our customers and are working diligently to resolve this and get all of our customers reliable service again. Thank you for your patience," the company wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Neither the exact cause of the issue nor an estimated repair time was immediately clear. We'll update this story if we learn more information.

