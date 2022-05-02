Violent weekend in Trenton NJ — fatal shooting, bar stabbing

TRENTON — Three people were shot in broad daylight, killing one of the victims, while another victim was stabbed at a bar during a violent weekend in New Jersey's capital city.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said the two men found with gunshot wounds on Randall Avenue and a third on Beatty Street in front of the Las Delicias bakery around 1:30 p.m. were targeted. The man found on Beatty Street was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Jamir McNeil, 25, of Trenton.

According to a tally by MidJersey.news, Sunday's shooting was the 10th homicide in Trenton this year.

Aerial view of a shooting scene in Trenton 5/2/22 Aerial view of a shooting scene in Trenton 5/2/22 (MidJersey.news) loading...

Several hours later, a man was stabbed outside the Broadway Bar on South Broad Street, according to city spokesman Timothy Carroll.

After an argument with a female bartender, another customer intervened and asked the man to step outside. Officers found the man outside bleeding from the leg. An investigation is ongoing.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

