Drag Your Mom To Brunch – Win Passes to The Big Wig Drag Brunch at Punch Line Philly

This Mother's Day you can drag your mom to brunch with Chris & the Crew 94.5 PST!

Be listening every day this week at 7:45 for your chance to win passes to the Big Wig Drag Brunch happening at the Punch Line Philly.

Click here for tickets & more info on Ticketmaster.com.

It's the ultimate Drag experience in Philly. There are new themes every Saturday, and if you win, you'll get to choose which Saturday you'll attend with your mom! Tickets include your admission, entree, and a bloody mary or mimosa.

Upcoming themes include Britney Spears, Disney, Mean Girls & More! How fun is that?

94.5 PST's Standard Contest Rules apply. The winner and guest must be 21+ to win. The contest runs daily through May 6, 2022. The winner will choose the date of brunch to attend.

