Virtual Plans Unveiled For Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting & New Year’s Eve in Times Square

Two of the most famous holiday traditions will look drastically different in New York City, but the good news is they will happen, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will take place in early December, with no access to the public. The annual Times Square ball drop but it will also be virtual.

NBC’s “Christmas from Rockefeller Center” will be televised live on December 2 from 8 pm until 10 pm, but there will be no access to the public. Performances and more details are likely to be announced just after Thanksgiving.

The 75-foot Norway spruce, which came from Oneonta, NY, arrived in New York City this past weekend. The tree will be open from 6 am until 12 am daily throughout the holiday season.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the Times Square ball drop say that event will also take place, but it won’t be open to the public. It’s not clear what exactly that will entail.

For New Year’s Eve, however, we know that the event will feature some socially distanced live elements. A VERY limited group of in-person honors will be on-site to reflect on the challenges and inspirations of 2020.

Here's hoping that these holiday traditions return in 2021, right? We all need some normalcy.