Visiting The Simpson’s pop-up bar in Wildwood, NJ (Photos)

A Simpson's themed pop-up bar has made it's way to North Wildwood for the summer, and we decided to check it out.

Right when you walk in you are made to feel like you are inside an episode of the Simpsons, just sitting at Moe's Tavern. You are greeted by Marge who will bring you into the bar.

Customers can enjoy a Flaming Moe, which tastes just like Pez candy in my opinion, and it was served up by Sideshow Bob. They also offer Kwik-E-Mart Squishees and Duff D'Oh Beer. All drinks are served without alcohol, but they are BYOB.

The Flaming Moe was a drink that Homer created on accident one night when he was out of beer. When sitting at the Moe's Tavern, Moe informs Homer that they are out of beer, which led to Homer sharing his recipe for the Flaming Homer. Moe steals the recipe and changes the name to the Flaming Moe, which brought in a flood of new customers.

You will also have the chance to take a photo with Spider Pig, which everyone should remember. In case you didn't know, spider pig's real name is Plopper. We were introduced to Plopper in The Simpsons Movie when he was featured in the Krusty Burger commercial and was going to be killed and Homer decided to bring him home as his pet.

“Spider Pig! Spider Pig! Does whatever a spider pig does!”

Inside you can also play the Love Tester, or grab a bite at the Krusty Burger Express. You can also expect to hear some great Prank Calls.

They are going to be on the Boardwalk on 21st street until Labor Day. To get tickets for Moe's Boardwalk Experience, click here.

