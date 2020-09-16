Voorhees Planning Board Rejects New Shopping Center on Route 73

According to courierpostonline.com, the Voorhees Planning Board has rejected a proposed shopping center that developers would like to build on Route 73 and Signal Hill Drive.

Courierpostonline.com says that the board members expressed their concern that the proposed 9 store shopping complex was too big for the available space.

Signal Hill Drive is located just south of Virtua Voorhees Hospital and as with many sections of Route 73 in this area, there are several shopping centers that already exist.

North of Signal Hill Drive is the Cedar Hill Shopping Center, which is home to a Lowe's, a BJ's Wholesale Club, a Starbucks, an ALDI and several other retail stores.

Driving south of Signal Hill Drive on Route 73, you will find several standalone retailers like Niagara Pools & Spas and Cheers Wine & Spirits before getting to 3 other sizeable shopping centers.

There are 2 shopping centers on the southbound side of Route 73. One has a Raymoor & Flanagan, Marshall's, Dollar Tree and Party City and the other has a Shop Rite, Home Depot and Taco Bell.

Northbound on Route 73 is a complex that is home to Walmart, Dunkin', Arby's and IHOP.

Courierpostonline.com says that at the meeting, "unhappy residents criticized the proposal for several hours."

According to newjersey-demographics.com, Voorhees has just over 29,000 residents making it the 80th most populous municipality in the state. A majority of the township's retailers are located on Route 73 or in or around Haddonfield-Berlin Road.