Great news for wine lovers. There's a new vineyard and winery coming to Voorhees in 2024.

Saddlehill hopes to be open at this time next year (spring 2024). It's going to be where the old Stafford Farm was on White Horse Road, according to 42 Freeway.

As you can see below, there's already progress in the vineyard due to the nice weather lately. Exciting. The grapes are starting to grow.

Saddlehill will be more than just a winery. The farm will be producing local honey, baking pies and making jams, salts and sauces. You'll love the flower gardens too...tulips in the spring and sunflowers in the fall.

It will be a lovely place for you, your family and friends to relax and have fun.

There's a big Tasting Room under construction right now that overlooks the vineyards, farm, horse pastures and flower gardens. It's looking good. It will be open year round to enjoy the wine and food pairings.

You'll also be able to take a tour of the winery and vineyard.

Saddlehill will offer a private event space for up to 25 guests in the Tasting Room or outside in the vineyard. Doesn't that sound amazing?

Check out Saddlehill's website for more information and follow its progress on social media.

Saddlehill is located at 1407 White Horse Road, Voorhees, NJ.

