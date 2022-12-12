Vote here for the best holiday lights and displays in PST Nation

It's time to vote on the best holiday lights and displays in the PST Nation!

We asked for the brightest, most creative and breathtaking holiday light displays in New Jersey — and once again, you did not disappoint!

Take a look at all these submissions — decorated trees, mantlepieces, roofs, family rooms and more.

It was hard but we've narrowed it down to 8 finalists.

Scroll to the bottom to see who they are and to vote for your favorite!

The winner of the Light Up PST Nation 2022 contest will get $1,000.

You and your friends can come back every day and vote again. But don't end up on Santa's naughty list by using bots or programs to cheat because we keep an eye out for that!

And now we need you to vote!

Voting is open through December 23, 2022, at 11:59 pm. Click here to view contest rules.