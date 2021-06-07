Walmart is among 3 major retailers that will once again celebrate Black Friday ON Black Friday, closing all stores on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

As a ‘thank you’ to associates for their continued hard work during the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart will stay closed on Thanksgiving.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, ‘Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”

Dick's Sporting Goods Closing

DICK'S Sporting Goods will also close all retail locations and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021.

"We closed our stores and distribution centers last year on Thanksgiving as a way of saying 'thank you' to our teammates for navigating all the stress and strain of 2020 and to encourage our teammates and customers to spend time with their loved ones," said Lauren Hobart, DICK'S Sporting Goods President and CEO. "This year, we wanted to give our teammates plenty of notice that we will be closed again, so they have the opportunity to plan for their annual traditions – whether it's participating in a fun run, watching football or enjoying Thanksgiving dinner."

DICK'S will reopen on Black Friday to serve customers with in-store and curbside contactless pickup.

Target Closing

Target stores will be closed all day on Thanksgiving Day 2021. In 2020, Target took a new approach to Black Friday, offering big savings throughout the entire season and closing stores on Thanksgiving Day to minimize crowds and help take the stress out of getting the best deals. "The response was so positive that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day," the company said in a press release. "This is just one example of how our evolving strategy is meeting the needs of our business and our guests."

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

COVID Cannot Stop 15 New Restaurants From Opening in Central New York