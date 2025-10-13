Grand Opening Date Set for Dick’s House of Sport in Freehold, NJ
It's been over a year since I first told you that a one-of-a-kind experience store was coming to Freehold Raceway Mall.
Freehold Raceway Mall has announced an opening date for Dick's House of Sport
It's Dick's House of Sport. The wait is almost over. There's finally a grand opening date set, according to the mall. Keep reading to find out when it will be.
The first one in New Jersey opened in September in Jersey City
There's nothing else around like it. This is only the second Dick's House of Sport in New Jersey. The first one is in the Newport Centre shopping mall in Jersey City. It just opened last month.
READ MORE: Major changes coming to Freehold Raceway Mall
There's another one planned for Cherry Hill Mall, but that won't be completed until sometime next year (2026).
Grand opening weekend kicks off on October 31
The grand opening at Freehold Raceway Mall isn't just one day. It's a grand opening weekend. It kicks off Friday, October 31, and runs through Sunday, November 2.
The mall has announced it will be a fun-filled weekend with prizes and special appearances. ARod (Alex Rodriguez) made an appearance at the Jersey City grand opening.
Dick's House of Sports has interactive experiences
If you haven't heard of Dick's House of Sport, it's a cool experience store. Not only can you shop for all your sports needs (House of Cleats is really cool), you can also try your hand at interactive experiences like batting cages, golf simulators, a turf field, a rock-climbing wall, and more.
You can book your child's birthday party there, as well as group events, team building exercises, and community events. Get all the details by clicking here.
READ MORE: Netflix filming new project in East Windsor, shutting down major road
There are also services for golfers, bikers, baseball players, and softball players.
It's where Lord & Taylor used to be in Freehold Raceway Mall
It's taken over the old Lord & Taylor space in the mall.
For more information on Dick's House of Sport, click here.
20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz