It's been over a year since I first told you that a one-of-a-kind experience store was coming to Freehold Raceway Mall.

Freehold Raceway Mall has announced an opening date for Dick's House of Sport

It's Dick's House of Sport. The wait is almost over. There's finally a grand opening date set, according to the mall. Keep reading to find out when it will be.

Freehold Raceway Mall via Facebook Freehold Raceway Mall via Facebook loading...

The first one in New Jersey opened in September in Jersey City

There's nothing else around like it. This is only the second Dick's House of Sport in New Jersey. The first one is in the Newport Centre shopping mall in Jersey City. It just opened last month.

READ MORE: Major changes coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

There's another one planned for Cherry Hill Mall, but that won't be completed until sometime next year (2026).

Google Google loading...

Grand opening weekend kicks off on October 31

The grand opening at Freehold Raceway Mall isn't just one day. It's a grand opening weekend. It kicks off Friday, October 31, and runs through Sunday, November 2.

Get our free mobile app

The mall has announced it will be a fun-filled weekend with prizes and special appearances. ARod (Alex Rodriguez) made an appearance at the Jersey City grand opening.

Dick's House of Sports has interactive experiences

If you haven't heard of Dick's House of Sport, it's a cool experience store. Not only can you shop for all your sports needs (House of Cleats is really cool), you can also try your hand at interactive experiences like batting cages, golf simulators, a turf field, a rock-climbing wall, and more.

sommaiphoto sommaiphoto loading...

You can book your child's birthday party there, as well as group events, team building exercises, and community events. Get all the details by clicking here.

READ MORE: Netflix filming new project in East Windsor, shutting down major road

There are also services for golfers, bikers, baseball players, and softball players.

It's where Lord & Taylor used to be in Freehold Raceway Mall

It's taken over the old Lord & Taylor space in the mall.

For more information on Dick's House of Sport, click here.