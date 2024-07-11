Walmart Is Making 9 Major Changes To New Jersey Stores

There are some huge changes coming to your local New Jersey Walmart this year and you need to be on the lookout during your next shopping trip. Walmart is one of those one-stop shopping experiences that will always give you the best bang for your buck when looking for anything you may need.

You can pretty much get your grocery shopping, clothes shopping, furniture shopping, and more all in one store thanks to Walmart. There are over 4,000 Walmarts across the United States of America.

Walmart Announces Layoffs Of Some Corporate Staff Getty Images loading...

According to a website called Eat This, there are 9 major changes coming to Walmart stores this year and New Jersey shoppers need to be on the lookout for them.

“Over the past few months, Walmart has announced several notable upgrades that shoppers have seen or will see in the near future. Some of these include exciting additions like technological innovations and expanded delivery services.”

Walmart Has Released Brand New Changes Coming To Stores

1. New Digital Shelf Labels

2. Expanded In-Home Delivery

3. Expanded Drone Delivery

4. AI Personal Shopping Assistant

5. A New Line of Trendy, Low-Cost Groceries

6. Store Closures

7. Walmart Health Closures

8. New On-Demand Early Morning Delivery Services

9. Removing Self-Checkout At Specific Locations

Make sure to be aware of these changes the next time you visit your local Walmart store!

