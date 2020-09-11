Walmart is Adding a Sushi & Beer Restaurant to One of their Stores
The entire coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we navigate every day life. Things that we used to do now make us afraid and fear can do a number on some people. I, for one am just starting to go into stores and shop, and my husband and I did some outdoor dining. He's okay with me taking baby steps and I appreciate it. Last weekend, when we were visiting my Dad down the shore, we went into Walmart and I felt pretty safe while wearing my mask and everyone kept their distance, so we got what we needed and got out. I frequently shop at Walmart pretty often, but I never thought to sit down and have dinner there.
I stumbled upon this article on Yahoo, and I was very intrigued. There's a Walmart store in Arkansas that is building a restaurant inside of it that will have sushi and alcohol as well. Now, this isn't sushi you get at a Trader Joe's or Shoprite (not that the sushi at those places isn't delicious) this is a very upscale restaurant going into this Walmart location. The restaurant will also have healthy breakfast options and the beer will be from a local brewery. Interesting.
Now, we already have grab and go places like McDonald's and Auntie Anne's and even Subways in some Walmarts in our area, and I think because people are usually in a rush at grocery stores and stores like Walmart, these food places do well, but will people want to sit down at a restaurant inside a Walmart and have a romantic meal? Maybe? Maybe they'll wanna get their shopping done and then sit down and have a spicy tuna roll and some alcohol because shopping on a weekend is so stressful? Or maybe they figure, hey? Why not? Who knows the logic behind this upscale restaurant inside a Walmart. Maybe they're onto something.
Read more about this new restaurant in Arkansas in this article from Yahoo.