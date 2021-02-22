WandaVision: Every Clue About the Agnes Reveal

The following post contains SPOILERS for WandaVision Episode 7.

We’ve been predicting since the very first trailer for WandaVision that something was going on with Kathryn Hahn’s character. Officially, she was playing Wanda’s neighbor Agnes, but we always had a hunch that was a cover identity for someone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Our favorite guess was that she was Marvel witch Agatha Harkness, and in this seventh episode of the series that turned out to be true.

But! We did not predict that Agatha would be the villain of the series, manipulating Wanda to control Westview for her own mysterious purposes. In hindsight, though, we should have seen that coming. In this latest video, we break down all the clues throughout the season of WandaVision that hinted at Agnes’ true identity and teased the fact that she was behind everything all along.

WandaVision airs weekly on Fridays on Disney+. The next Marvel Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premieres on the service on March 19.