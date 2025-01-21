Lottery Ticket Sold in Washington Crossing, PA Wins Half Million Dollars

One lucky lottery player in Bucks County, PA is definitely having a good start to the year. That's because they just won a life changing amount of money.

Cash 5 Ticket Wins Half Million Dollars in Washington Crossing, PA

It all went down over the weekend. That's when the winning ticket was sold at Circle K, located on Route 532 in Washington Crossing, Pa, lottery officials told us.

Get our free mobile app

The winning ticket was for the Cash 5 drawing, which took place on Saturday (January 18). The total jackpot on the prize was $508,265 (before taxes).

The winning numbers for that drawing were: 4-9-19-20-38.

READ MORE: Historic Macy's Store in Center City Philadelphia Announces Abrupt Closure

The identity of the winner has not been made clear just yet. And it may take while for that to happen. That is because in Pennsylvania, winners are not known until prizes are claimed and the tickets are validated.

This prize must be claimed within one year.

Even More Cash5 Winners in Pennsylvania This Weekend

It was a busy weekend for winners with the Cash 5 games in Pennsylvania, by the way.

Two more tickets won jockpots during Sunday night's drawing (January 19), the lottery says. They tell us that both winning tickets will split the $150,000 grand prize (that will total out to about $75,000 before taxes).

By the way, the winning numbers for Sunday's drawing were: 7-8-19-31-33.

And I know what you're wondering: where were those tickets sold? Well, at least one of them was in Eastern Pennsylvania.

Those tickets were sold in Pittsburgh (at the Giant Eagle on Walsh Road in Allegheny County) and Ashton (Ashton Beverage Outlet on Marianville Road in Delaware County).

That's quite a weekend with grand prizes totaling more than $658,000 in Pennsylvania from the Cash 5.

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Pennsylvania using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

https://thefw.com/best-amusement-parks-pennsylvania/