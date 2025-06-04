This is so cool. A busy retailer in the Philadelphia suburbs apparently sold a $3 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket. The news was announced by Pennsylvania Lottery officials earlier today. So did you win? Well, here’s what we know about the big jackpot:

Massive Jackpot Winning Scratch-Off Ticket Sold in Lansdale

The big winner was sold at the CVS Store located at 548 Doylestown Road in Lansdale, PA.

CVS Pharmacy Lansdale PA A $3 Million Winning Scratch-Off was sold at the CVS store in Lansdale, PA. Photo via Google Maps

The winning ticket? It was on the $3,000,000 Golden Ticket Scratch-Off Game. Wow! That means that this winner won the top prize for this particular game.

The $3,000,000 Golden Ticket is a $30 game. That means it costs $30 to buy one of these tickets, so it’s safe to say that it's not a particularly cheap ticket to purchase. However, this prize marks one of the biggest scratch-off jackpots of the entire year in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (so far).

What’s Next For the $3 Million Jackpot in Montgomery County, PA?

The winner has one year from the game’s end-sale date to claim their prize. The retailer itself, however, is also awarded a prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery only learns of jackpot tickets after one has been claimed. So this means that it was claimed. However, the jackpot winner will not be allowed to remain anonymous.

"Lottery winners in Pennsylvania are required to be identified. It's important to note that lottery winners in Pennsylvania cannot remain anonymous. The website states this is to let people know that the winners are real people," CBS Philadelphia says.

How Many Winners Are Left For This Large Jackpot?

This ticket had a total of five top prizes valued at $3 million, according to the PA Lottery. As of last check of their website it looks like three of those prizes are remaining, as of today. So there's still time for PA lottery players to get their hands on a $3 million prize as well.