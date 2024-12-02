Wawa has become more than just a convenience store for the people of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

For a lot of us, it’s a part of daily life. If you need a quick breakfast or a late-night snack, you can always count on Wawa to have what you’re looking for.

With its friendly staff and round-the-clock hours, Wawa delivers quality and convenience in one stop that can’t be matched by any of its competitors, in my opinion.

The menu is the best part of the store because there are options for everyone. Wawa’s freshly made hoagies, from classic Italian to Turkey Gobbler specials, are legendary.

Add in customizable coffee options, seasonal drinks like pumpkin spice lattes, and breakfast sizzlis, and it’s easy to see why people love it.

Their grab-and-go snacks, soups, and smoothies also make Wawa the perfect pit stop for busy lifestyles.

Beyond their menu, Wawa has a deep-rooted impact on communities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

It’s genuinely a part of everyday life for so many people in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Day trips to the Jersey shore with an Italian hoagie or grabbing hot coffees to tailgate at an Eagles game in the winter, Wawa is usually always a part of those amazing memories for a lot of us.

There’s a secret coffee hack that’s going viral right now at Wawa and it’s making everyone all over the country wish that they could drive down the road and try this amazing Wawa hack.

If you’re a coffee person, you have to try the DIY Cookies & Cream latte everyone is making at Wawa.

How Do You Make Wawa's Viral Cookies & Cream Latte?

First, you start with a cup from the fountain soda machine and fill it with ice.

Then, head on over the the refrigeration section and grab one of the Wawa brand Cookies & Cream milks.

After, head on over to the touchscreen ordering system and grab a double shot of espresso. Add it all into your ice-filled cup and then you have a delicious, Cookies & Cream latte!

I have seen this a million times on my TikTok and had to try it for myself. If you’re an Oreo lover, this is for you.

I’ve also seen other videos using the Wawa strawberry milk, but the most trendy right now is the Cookies & Cream.

