Here’s How You Can Get a FREE Hoagie on Wawa Hoagie Day 2023

Wawa's Welcome to America celebration is BACK!

Leading up to July 4th, Wawa Welcome to America has once again rolled out 16 days of free, family-friendly programming and festivities throughout Philadelphia, "with a focus on arts, culture, diversity, education, wellness, history, and performance." Wawa Welcome to America runs June 19 - July 4.

And it wouldn't be much a Wawa celebration without... Wawa hoagies! As part of the Wawa Welcome to America celebrations, you can score a FREE hoagie on Wawa Hoagie Day in Philly.

When is Wawa Hoagie Day?

Wawa Hoagie Day 2023 is Wednesday, June 28! And who could say no to a free lunch?

If you want to grab a free hoagie, come on over to Independence Mall along Arch Street between 5th& 6th streets starting at 12 noon!

To make the event a little more interesting, and to highlight local heroes, those free hoagies will be made by first responders, and military members and other community heroes competing in a very meaty hoagie-building competition! They'll be constructing 7 tons of free shorti hoagies, which is about 30,000! The event will wrap up at 3 pm.

What is Wawa Hoagiefest?

Wawa Hoagiefest runs from June 19, to Sunday, July 16, 2023. during this time you can get Shortis for $5 and Classics for $6! This goes for any hot or cold sandwich, and you can order online and in person.

Are you grabbing a free hoagie in at Independence Mall on June 28? Bring your friends for that free lunch!

What else is happening during Wawa Welcome to America?

The Wawa Welcome to America celebration hosts free performances, free museum days, a 4th of July parade, and of course, the Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway headlined by Ludacris and Demi Lovato.

Get in on the festivities before they're over!

