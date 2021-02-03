We Are Finally Getting a Fruity Pebbles And Cocoa Pebbles Cereal

You know how we have always been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day? I personally never agreed with it because it makes me hungrier throughout the day. Well it looks like all of our parents can get off of our back because we can now have ice cream for breakfast!

If you know me, you know that I am actually not a huge breakfast person. Like I mentioned earlier, I feel like I am hungrier throughout the day. Also, I was just never a huge breakfast person to begin with. However, when I do eat breakfast I do go for a couple of things. My first go to is always eggs. I eat eggs any kind of way. Sunny side up, scramble, and even dippy. Just make sure I have some cheese. My other goal is cereal! Now, I’m not a person that just eats any kind of cereal. I’m kind of picky. I only eat Frosted Flakes, Honey Nut Cheerios, or Cocoa Pebbles.

So you can imagine my excitement when I found out that one of my favorite cereals now has an ice cream! I was snooping around and came across their website, like the foodie I am, and saw that they are introducing ice cream to their line of products in celebration of their 50th anniversary! They are offering two flavors. The first flavor being Fruity Pebbles, which includes light ice cream, with fruity pebble pieces, and a Cocoa Pebbles flavor with the same thing, except with cocoa pebbles.

These brand new treats are supposed to hit shelves in grocery stores around the country sometime this month, but we do not have an actual date! Want to know the best part? The pint, which is how it is served, is only 150 calories! So not only can you eat this as a treat OR breakfast (well, breakfast in my opinion), but it’s also guilt free… kind of.

Either way, I’m buying it!