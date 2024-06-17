I don't know about you, but the impending heat wave this week has me thinking about one thing....ice cream.

There's nothing better on a hot day than some ice cream to cool you down.

There's a hidden gem in Bordentown, New Jersey that has top notch ice cream, creative treats (how about Friday night flights?), theme weeks (isn't that cool for an ice cream shop?) and the cutest grounds, perfect for taking pictures and upping your Instagram game.

Do you know where I'm taking about?

It's called Bordentown Creamery Route 206. If you haven't been, it's a must.

When I say it's a "hidden gem," it really is kind of hidden.

It's situated back off the road, behind Russ Ayers hot dog stand.

You can see it peeking out in the background in the picture below.

If you're driving by, you may not even notice it. But, once you discover Bordentown Creamery, you'll become a loyal fan.

Bordentown Creamery whips up homemade ice cream and Italian ice.

Have you ever had ice cream nachos? Look at these:

Yum. How could you resist them?

You may be lucky enough to catch a theme week too.

For the always popular Shark Week, there were shark-themed treats. You could choose from Jawsberry (strawberry ice cream with white chocolate chips), The Jersey Shore, Banana Boat, Shark Bite Gelati, Peanut Butter & Jelly Fish...and everything got a gummy shark topping.

While you're there, hop up on one of the colorful, over-sized beach chairs or ice cream benches and take some pictures with your friends. They're so cute. Oh you can bring your pup too.

There's so much to discover at Bordentown Creamery.

Go check it out at 680 Route 206 in Bordentown, NJ.