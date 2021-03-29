West Trenton Volunteer Fire Company Host Fish Fry On Good Friday

For those who are religious, for the last few weeks on Fridays you have not been able to eat meat. Well, that is coming to an end this Friday, April 2nd, which is considered Good Friday. That will be the last Friday that you can't eat meat for this Lent.

With that being said, the West Trenton Volunteer Fire Company is having a special food event on Good Friday. It was stated in a Facebook post created by West Trenton Volunteer Fire Company that on April 2nd they will be hosting a Fish Fry.

According to the flyer shared by West Trenton Volunteer Fire Company, there are set prices for adults, seniors, and children.

For adults tickets are $15, seniors $13, and $9 for kids.

We learned that this Fish Fry is just a one day event on Friday, April 2nd from 4 pm to 9 pm. The meal will include fried fish and chips, coleslaw, a dinner roll, a beverage, and dessert.

That's not a bad deal, especially considering you will be supporting the local fire company.

On the flyer shared by West Trenton Volunteer Fire Company, it was mentioned that there will be local deliveries being made. However, if you decide to actually show up at the Fish Fry only drive-thru and take-out options will be available.

The West Trenton Volunteer Fire Company Fish Fry will be located at 40 West Upper Ferry Rd in Ewing.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.