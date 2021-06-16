What Brought Snooki Back to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Why did Snooki return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after previously swearing it off?

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi makes her grand return to Jersey Shore on June 17. The second half of the currently airing season will feature the reality TV family exploring the Poconos in Pennsylvania.

"Super excited to be back with my roomies," Snooki shared in a Twitter message in late May, referencing her return to this hit series.

In the message, she explained her surprising decision to return to Jersey Shore. "I truly missed everyone and the show. I don't regret leaving, because I truly needed a break for my soul and to just be a mom," she wrote, adding, "but coming back has shown me how much I love this show, and my besties. I appreciate all of your support and understanding. Mawma needed a break, but now Mawma is back to bring the party for you & all good vibes."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have been waiting impatiently for Snooki's return. Weeks ago, a trailer for the second half of the season showed Snooki emerging from a fake cake with two bottles of champagne.

"Ladies and gentlemen, party's here," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino exclaims in the clips. Watch the teaser for Snooki's return, below:

So, why did Snooki leave Jersey Shore in the first place? On her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, the reality star revealed that the show was becoming a "nightmare" for her. She announced her official (albeit brief) hiatus in December 2019.

At the time, she said that she was not a fan of the drama surrounding Angelina's wedding arc, or the editing of the show in general, which she believed portrayed her in a negative light.

Snooki also revealed that her three young children received death threats. She told her fans that one of the major reasons why she left the show was so she could spend more time with her kids as they grow up.