What Dreams are Made of: Look at This $15.7 Million Avalon, NJ, Beach House
If you happen to have an extra $15.7 million in your savings account, perhaps this absolutely stunning beach house in Avalon, Cape May County, is worth a look.
Our travels today take us to 165 63rd St., which is where you will find a jaw-dropping 4,800-square-foot oceanfront home on an oversized 80 x 110' lot that is described as a "Zen paradise."
Key features
- Three floors
- 6 bedrooms
- Master suite on the top floor
- 5 full bathrooms, 2 half-baths
- Large swimming pool
- Private cabana
- 2-car garage
The grand flowing layout includes six expansive bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two powder rooms, a large swimming pool and plenty of off-street parking. The sprawling second floor features the stately main living room, well-equipped kitchen and the dining room all flooded with natural light. Take the magnificent spiraling staircase to the third-floor master suite that opens onto a generous private balcony overlooking the dramatic panoramic views of the entire shoreline and ocean.
Just imagine waking up every day and only being a few hundred feet from the ocean. A true "Zen paradise," indeed.
Looking at your neighbors on 63rd Street
Estimated financials
- List price: $15,700,000
- Down payment (20%): $3,140,000
- Estimated closing cost (4%): $628,000
- Mortgage payment (30-year fixed loan at 6.365%): $85,799
More information
This home is listed by Bob Scully with Ferguson Dechert Real Estate, which is located right in Avalon. Call (609) 967-4200 for more information.