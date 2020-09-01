What Is New Jersey’s Favorite Reality Show?

Chris, my co-host of Chris & The Crew on 94.5 PST, always makes fun of me because I like reality TV shows. What's funny about that is that she has also been known to watch a few of the shows that she claims I love.

I'll admit, I was definitely a fan of Laguna Beach and The Hills and for a while, I did watch The Challenge, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

I go back and forth on Big Brother. I'll watch a season and then skip the next. (I'm casually watching it this summer.)

Consistently, my favorite reality shows are relationship shows like The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, and the UK version of Love Island. (I don't really like the American Love Island, but I am okay with the Australian version.)

I just came across an article on a website called takespruce.com that reveals the most popular trashy shows in each state and one of the things that I thought was interesting was the fact that in many states, people like watching shows that take place near them.

For example, takespruce.com says that SIesta Key, which takes place in Sarasota, FL, is the most popular reality show in Florida. Meanwhile, Floribama Shore is most popular in Alabama, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is most popular in California, and Real Housewives of New York City is most popular in New York.

Knowing that it left me with 2 possibilities in New Jersey --- Real Housewives of New Jersey or Jersey Shore. So which is?

Well according to takespruce.com, Jersey Shore rules in the Garden State.

