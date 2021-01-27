What Is Next For The Restaurant Industry?

During this pandemic, we can all say that we have used Door Dash, Uber, or even have done some curbside pick up orders from our favorite local restaurants. Yes, we know that some restaurants are open with limited capacity but are you afraid of actually going in there to enjoy food inside a restaurant? I will say that I am a little nervous about going to restaurants.

Now the question is, what's next?

Well, it was shared on Bucks County Courier Times that the whole takeout, online menus, and outdoor dining is here to stay for quite some time.

A Bucks County chef told Bucks County Courier Times that this pandemic will bring "dark days" which will make it extremely tough for the food industry. That is very sad to know because we have seen a bunch of local restaurants, and businesses overall, have to close their doors for good due to the pandemic.

According to Bucks County Courier Times, local restaurants that are doing a good job at marketing their curbside pickup and take-out services are the ones that will continue to survive during these tough times for the industry.

One thing that you will have to get used to when eating in a restaurant is the QR code menus. It was mentioned on Bucks County Courier Times that QR code menus are "here to stay." In reality that is a little more sanitary because you are not touching the same menu that was touched by a random person just a few minutes prior. Think about it, before all of this how many times did you touch the menu before reaching over for chips and salsa? If you were to do that now it probably would not be the greatest idea.

The Bucks County chef told Bucks County Courier Times that the vaccine will eventually help the restaurant industry get back to where it was before.