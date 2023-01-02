I must not be doing something right.

Two restaurants in New Jersey have been named amongst the "Most Romantic 100 Restaurants in America" and I have yet to go to either one.

Open Table has come up with the list, they say, "determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified Open Table diners."

OK, that's a lot of reviews!

Only two restaurants in New Jersey were chosen, and they are Washington Inn in Cape May and 618 in Freehold.

An article on Open Table mentions the Washington Inn's six different dining areas, including an outside patio (A little cold for Valentine's Day) and fireside tables. More from the Open Table article:

"Often described as romantic, our easy-going elegance will satisfy anyone's craving for fine dining. Our enticing menu offers the best of American cuisine, but with an inventive, upscale edge. Food, Service, Ambiance, the essential ingredients for dining excellence, are all deftly blended here at The Washington Inn. We are what "eating out" used to be."

You can check out the restaurant's website here.

Meanwhile, in Freehold, the romantic spot, according to Open Table, is the 618.

Open Table offers this short and sweet description:

"A modern rustic restaurant, bar and banquet facility in Freehold, NJ. We are proud to offer a menu that reflects seasonal availability with a creative style that appeals to a variety of palates."

Here's a link to the 618 Restaurant itself, if you'd like to know more.

So, there you are! Again from millions of reviews, the two most romantic restaurants in New Jersey? Did they get it right? Please let us know.

