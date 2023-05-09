What NJ moms used to always say, and still do
We're doing a contest here on New Jersey 101.5 called "Mamma Used To Say" where you can win sparkling diamond stud earrings worth $2500.00.
Jersey Moms are different from other moms because Jersey Moms started off as Jersey girls, and as Jerseys guys know, or should know, you don't mess with them; or as my mother would say to me repeatedly, "Do as I say, and not as I do." It's funny hearing my wife say that to my kids.
Many of the things your mother used to say were probably said to her when she was a little girl. I talked about this on my New Jersey 101.5 show and social media, and here are some of the things our mothers used to say. Sound familiar?
Put the seat back down when you’re finished
Benjamin A Nagy Sr.
You’ll eat what I cook
Gail Morrone
“Did you take your miserable pills?”
When someone was giving her a hard time
Eric Baras
I said no... don't ask again, my answer will be the same.
Jeanette Grober-Shafer
What the *^#$^*^@*%*&* you *@#$% going to $%^&^%!
Alan Binger
Stop crying or I'll give you something to cry about
James Kellerman
Don’t make me get the Wooden Spoon
Kevin D. Hill
If you go outside making that face, it’ll freeze like that.
Beth Coffey Fite
I’m gonna wash your mouth out with soap
John Speciale
Does chasing us around the house with a 'shancleta' count (Spanglish)?
Eddie Molina
If I find it can I hit you with it!
Stephen Barchi
ENOUGH!!!
Joni Jaglowski
Because I said so
Lynn McCall
Last one out, turn off the light!
Erin O'Brien
