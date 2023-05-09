We're doing a contest here on New Jersey 101.5 called "Mamma Used To Say" where you can win sparkling diamond stud earrings worth $2500.00.

Jersey Moms are different from other moms because Jersey Moms started off as Jersey girls, and as Jerseys guys know, or should know, you don't mess with them; or as my mother would say to me repeatedly, "Do as I say, and not as I do." It's funny hearing my wife say that to my kids.

Many of the things your mother used to say were probably said to her when she was a little girl. I talked about this on my New Jersey 101.5 show and social media, and here are some of the things our mothers used to say. Sound familiar?

(Photo: Nik, Unsplash) (Photo: Nik, Unsplash) loading...

Put the seat back down when you’re finished

Benjamin A Nagy Sr.

(Photo: Ravi Sharma, Unsplash) (Photo: Ravi Sharma, Unsplash) loading...

You’ll eat what I cook

Gail Morrone

(Photo: Usman Yousaf, Unsplash) (Photo: Usman Yousaf, Unsplash) loading...

“Did you take your miserable pills?”

When someone was giving her a hard time

Eric Baras

(Photo: Elisa Ventur, Unsplash) (Photo: Elisa Ventur, Unsplash) loading...

I said no... don't ask again, my answer will be the same.

Jeanette Grober-Shafer

(Photo: Julien L, Unsplash) (Photo: Julien L, Unsplash) loading...

What the *^#$^*^@*%*&* you *@#$% going to $%^&^%!

Alan Binger

(Photo: Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash) (Photo: Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash) loading...

Stop crying or I'll give you something to cry about

James Kellerman

(Photo: Louis Hansel, Unsplash) (Photo: Louis Hansel, Unsplash) loading...

Don’t make me get the Wooden Spoon

Kevin D. Hill

(Photo: Tengyart, Unsplash) (Photo: Tengyart, Unsplash) loading...

If you go outside making that face, it’ll freeze like that.

Beth Coffey Fite

(Photo: Matthew Tkocz, Unsplash) (Photo: Matthew Tkocz, Unsplash) loading...

I’m gonna wash your mouth out with soap

John Speciale

(Photo: Ajibola Oki, Unsplash) (Photo: Ajibola Oki, Unsplash) loading...

Does chasing us around the house with a 'shancleta' count (Spanglish)?

Eddie Molina

(Photo: Absolutvision, Unsplash) (Photo: Absolutvision, Unsplash) loading...

If I find it can I hit you with it!

Stephen Barchi

(Photo: Icons8 Team, Unsplash) (Photo: Icons8 Team, Unsplash) loading...

ENOUGH!!!

Joni Jaglowski

(Photo: James Orr, Unsplash) (Photo: James Orr, Unsplash) loading...

Because I said so

Lynn McCall

(Photo: Pierre Chatel-Innocenti, Unsplash) (Photo: Pierre Chatel-Innocenti, Unsplash) loading...

Last one out, turn off the light!

Erin O'Brien

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.