Whatever Happened to Erik von Detten, a.k.a. Josh From ‘The Princess Diaries’?

During the late '90s and early 2000s, Erik von Detten was everywhere — at least in the world of Disney. In fact, the former teen heartthrob was among Disney's elite when it came to acting and voice-over work.

You might remember the blonde-haired, blue-eyed star from his role as bad boy Josh in The Princess Diaries, or as inline skater Andy "Brink" Brinker in the cult classic Disney Channel Original Movie Brink!

Von Detten also played Clu Bell on the TV series So Weird. He also did tons of voice work for the House of Mouse, lending his voice to Sid in Toy Story, Flynt in The Legend of Tarzan series and Erwin Lawson in Recess.

Over the years, however, von Detten slowly disappeared from our screens. His final in-person acting gig was as a character named Ed Dekker in a 2008 episode of Bones, "Player Under Pressure," while his last voice acting credit was as Sid in Toy Story 3, which came out in theaters in 2010.

It's been 11 years since we've heard von Detten's voice in a movie and 13 since we've seen him on screen. So, why did Erik von Detten quit acting?

Speaking to E! News, the former actor explained why he disappeared from Tinsel Town. "Since I was a kid, I wanted to have a large family. And, in Los Angeles, that requires a consistent, realistic income. So, the fickle nature of employment as an actor just wasn't consistent enough for me. Luckily, simultaneously when things started to slow down in acting in my early 20s, another opportunity presented itself for me with a company that I started working with at age 25," he explained.

Today, von Detten works in finance, and he's been with the same company ever since he joined at the age of 25. (He first took on a position in sales, which later progressed into a management role)

Aside from his career role, von Detten is also a husband and a dad. The 38-year-old wed his real estate agent wife Angela in 2018. The couple have since welcomed two children, Thomas and Claire Elizabeth.

Although acting has taken a back seat, von Detten has kept in touch with his The Princess Diaries co-stars Anne Hathaway and Mandy Moore via group chat over the years. And if given the chance, he would "absolutely" return to acting.

"Someone wrote a cameo for me for a Netflix pilot, like, a year ago. It was just one day of shooting and it was fun. So, if there's a script with a role that doesn't require an arduous audition process, I'm definitely open. It's just not a consistent career," he shared with E! News.

But if you're feeling extra nostalgic, von Detten is currently on Cameo, where you can purchase a shout out from him for $50. You can also keep up with him on Instagram.