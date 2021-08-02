Canada Upsets US Women’s Soccer Team; US Will Play For Bronze Medal

In a major upset, the Canada women's soccer team defeated the US Women's team on Monday in their semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer competition.

Get our free mobile app

Canada goes on to face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden and Australia.

The gold medal match is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

It is the second straight Olympics that the United States has been knocked out of contention for the gold medal match.



LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.



