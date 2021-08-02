Canada Upsets US Women’s Soccer Team; US Will Play For Bronze Medal
In a major upset, the Canada women's soccer team defeated the US Women's team on Monday in their semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics.
Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer competition.
Canada goes on to face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden and Australia.
The gold medal match is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
It is the second straight Olympics that the United States has been knocked out of contention for the gold medal match.
