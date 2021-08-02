Texas Roadhouse in Hamilton Wants to Treat Teachers to Free Lunch

I love when restaurants give credit where credit is due and I think we can all agree that teachers and administrators have had a very tough year dealing with the pandemic. Texas Roadhouse in Hamilton, wants to reward teachers and administrators with a free lunch on August 21st.

While I was browsing the other day, I came across a post in the Hamilton Happenings in Mercer County NJ Facebook Page and I want everyone to know about it. It was a post promoting Texas Roadhouse offering Teachers and administrators free lunch. They are invited to come to Texas Roadhouse in Hamilton from 11am- 1pm on August 21st.

Texas Roadhouse would like you to RSVP for this event, and you can do that by filling out this simple form. You must fill out this RSVP form by August 13th.

I'll never forget when my hubby and I were checking out houses to buy in Hamilton and I suggested we stop at Texas Roadhouse for dinner before we went to go look at a house on Nottingham Way.

We love steak and I told him I had heard good things about Texas Roadhouse for a while. There were non around my hometown or his either, so we were excited at the opportunity to try it. Especially the bread with the cinnamon sugar spread.

We got there and noticed you can pick your own steak from the display, which is very popular. The menu looked great and I could not wait to try a margarita. I inhaled the rolls, and the margaritas were fantastic. Oh and let's not forget my amazing prime rib that I devoured. Yum! Now, I wanna go back. Expect me soon Hamilton!