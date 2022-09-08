WhatsMyName 5K/1 Mile Walk September 24th in Robbinsville, NJ

The 3rd annual #WhatsMyName 5K Run / 1 Mile Walk will be taking place on Saturday, September 24th in Robbinsville. Get your family and friends together and run or walk for an important cause.

The event is dedicated to the late Samantha Josephson, a Robbinsville resident who was kidnapped and murdered by an imposter ride share driver in March of 2019 while she was attending her senior year at the University of South Carolina.

The race is also to raise awareness.

Samantha's parents, Seymour and Marci, have made it their life's mission to educate the world on the importance of ride share safety. They don't want another family to endure the unfathomable tragedy they did.

They've formed the What's My Name Foundation to help their mission.

It's not too late to sign up for the run/walk. If you register by Wednesday, September 14th you'll guarantee yourself a race t-shirt and goody bag filled with great stuff. Click HERE to register. You can also register online the day of the race.

The race location is Gazebo Park on Lake Drive in Robbinsville Town Center.

Make sure to check out the beautiful rock garden in Samantha's memory while you're there.

The 5K will be a flat course. It will kick off and finish at the gazebo by the lake. The 1 mile walk will be around the Town Center Lake.

There will be prizes for age group winners, 2nd and 3rd place as well.

Don't miss the silent auction. There are some seriously great items up for grabs. You could win tickets to see the New York Yankees, New Jersey Devils tickets, an autographed hockey jersey from 2 time Stanley Cup winner, Ross Colton, a diamond bracelet, and a getaway at Wild Dunes in South Carolina Isle of Palms with a round of golf included.

For more information on the run/walk and the #WhatsMyName Foundation and its work, click here.

