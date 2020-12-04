When Visiting A Bucks County Park You Must Wear A Face Mask

The mask-wearing rule does not look like it is going anywhere any time soon. Everyone already knows that it must be worn inside buildings or if you are around a good amount of people.

Do you think it's necessary to wear a mask in a park? There is a possibility that many people will probably question why we should have to wear it outside at a park? According to Bucks County Courier Times, Bucks County will be making sure everyone that is at a park wears a mask, no exception. We also learned that the park rangers will be making sure that everyone that visits the park is wearing a face covering.

It was stated on Bucks County Courier Times that even if you are running and getting a workout in you are required to wear a face mask. The only way you are fine without the face mask is if there is absolutely no one running near you. If you know you are getting close to others that are visiting the park you must throw on the mask while you are around them.

If you are with your family or people that you live with and are just hanging out at the park it is ok to be without a mask if there is no one else around you, according to Bucks County Courier Times.

So in reality the only way to be without a face mask at a Bucks County park is if there is absolutely no one around you or if the only people near you are from your same household.