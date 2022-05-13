Brunch is VERY important.

Get our free mobile app

Good food, mimosas, Bloody Mary's, gossip.... and all before noon!

I will never say no to a good brunch, I will tell you that much.

But making a top-quality Bloody Mary can be a bit more involved. It needs tomato juice, vodka, lemon, horseradish, Worchester sauce and most importantly....LOVE.

Yes, you can make a bad Bloody Mary.

So let's make sure that you are good to go come Brunch Time this weekend.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you are more of a foodie, take a look at some of the best shore spots to get a filling, decadent brunch HERE.

Now let's get down to business. Let's take a look at some of the top spots to get a Bloody Mary at the Jersey Shore.

Austin Melonie Carroll Austin Melonie Carroll loading...

Some were suggestions made by YOU and some are included based on high ratings I found on the web.

Did I miss any? Shoot me an email at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com and I will add them to the list.

Where To Get The Best Bloody Mary's At The Jersey Shore Vodka first thing in the morning? How Jersey Shore of you....

Bloody Mary is definitely one of those cocktails that you need to have your pinky out while you sip.

Best Brunch at the Jersey Shore loading...

Need some other brunch suggestion at the Jersey Shore?

Your wish is my command! Just make sure to loosen your belt buckle before you go:

The Top Brunch Joints At The Jersey Shore! They may not have bottomless...but their food is top notc