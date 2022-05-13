I don't care what season it is or where you are: there is nothing like enjoying a relaxing yet delicious brunch on the weekends when you have time to enjoy it.

Nutella French toast, a bloody mary and mimosas on top of it? I think so!

For me, brunch is a way of life. I will NEVER say no.

I am not going to lie to you. There are not a lot of bottomless brunch options at the Jersey Shore.

The good news? Jimmy G. did find one bottomless option in Asbury Park.

If mimosas aren't really your preferred morning cocktail, how about you give some of the best Bloody Mary's at the Shore a try?

Either way - there is a silver lining. A lot of the top-rated brunch joints at the Jersey Shore are BYOB which means you can bring your own bubbly or bloody Mary mix and enjoy the best of both worlds.

By the way: there is a RIGHT way and a WRONG way to make a mimosa.

Just sayin....you don't need a lot of orange juice for it to do the job. And if you have more than half of your flute filled with OJ, shame on you.

Homemade Refreshing Orange Mimosa Cocktails Sparkling wine

Orange Juice

Optional extras like vodka, Grand Marnier, Chambord, and even whiskey

But bubbly or not, brunch is the time to splurge and cheat on your diet.

So if you're gonna cheat, let's make it worth it:

My favorite brunch tradition? You go out, have some coffee, sip on mimosas, stuff your face and then come home to take a quality weekend nap.

And during the Summer? That quality nap usually takes place on the beach.

There's nothing like it....

Need other highly rated breakfast suggestions at the Jersey Shore? I got you!

Here you go:

