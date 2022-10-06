Happy National Noodle Day!

I was doing some research on what this national holiday actually means, and I found out very quickly that National Noodle Day is not to be confused with National Pasta Day.

National Pasta Day is for celebrating your favorites like spaghetti, elbows, angel hair, and those sort of things. National Noodle Day is a completely different story.

On October 6 of each year, we celebrate National Noodle Day, so it’s time to start looking for your dinner options. On today’s holiday, we're giving thanks to all of the ramen, pho, and lo mein in the world, especially the restaurants right in our area that supply us with these amazing foods.

Personally, I love a good noodle moment. The more carbs, the better and there are plenty of places to celebrate this holiday right here in Mercer County! Ramen, pho, and rice noodles are so trendy right now and for obvious reasons…they’re delicious!

I swear there are national holidays for everything, but I have a passionate love for ramen so this one holds a special place in my heart. The weather is getting colder and it means that all of the ramen restaurants are going to get a ton more business than they already are.

So, if you’re looking to snuggle up on the couch tonight and watch your favorite Halloween classics while slurping a big bowl of ramen, pho, or any of the noodles of your choice, you’re in luck! Here are the best places in the Mercer County area to support today on National Noodle Day!

Best Noodle Shops In Mercer County, NJ There are plenty of restaurants right in our area that have killer ramen, pho, lo mein, etc. These are just a few of the best!