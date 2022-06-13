Where to take the kids for free in New Jersey

With gas prices going through the roof in New Jersey, families are being forced to make the most out of their time together this summer without having to spend a lot of money.

This could be hard on both children who could be deprived of the fingers things New Jersey has to offer as well as their parents who feel the pain over not being able to afford to give it to them.

Fortunately, there are some great places where you can take your kids in New Jersey that won't cost you any money, starting with your front door. Take them there then throw them out and force them to go make friends. That's what my father did and some of the kids that I met and played with are still my best friends today. There's a lot to be said for the neighborhood.

There's also a lot to be said for all the great playgrounds we have in New Jersey. There's got to be one near you where both you and your child can make new friends.

Another cheap place if you have little kids is the pet store. Granted it's not as big as the zoo but there are still some cool live creatures there that can fascinate the little ones and perhaps lead to a purchase. This is especially great if you already have a pet and need to feed it anyway.

Let's not forget the many free beaches we have in New Jersey, most notably Wildwood, Atlantic City and Keansburg. These could be some great day trips and even cheaper if you bring your own water and snacks.

Here are some other free options from my social media to take the kids this summer while you put their vacation money into your gas talk.

Justin Morris

Cape May Zoo

Giulio Poli

The front porch

Dianne Massaro

Silver Fox Farm in Egg Harbor

Ed Doblovosky

The library

Mark Maher

Out the door to the backyard. Then lock the door until dinner.

Gloria Manchester

This year, all NJ state parks are free admission … now we just need Murphy to suspend the state gasoline tax so we can get to these beautiful free parks!

Michael Wilt

Conhanzick Zoo in Bridgeton



Chuck Homler

The Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Galloway New Jersey. It's an 8-mile loop road, like going on a Safari. And it's close to Smithville, too.

Michael Wilt

Any of the shore points that have a great boardwalk with a lot of stores! We've had many days where we've walked along the Ocean City boardwalk, going into stores and looking around not spending anything at all!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

