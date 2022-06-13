Post Malone Announces Tour; Making Multiple Stops in Our Area

One of our favorite performers ever, Post Malone, just announced plans to hit the road for a concert tour later this year.

The Twelve Carat Tour begins this September, in support of his album Twelve Carat Toothache. As if seeing Post Malone isn't cool enough, he will be joined by Roddy Ricch for most of the tour.

Here's a local at the shows in our area:

Post Malone will come to Philly and the Wells Fago Center on October 6, 2022.

The next night the duo will take over the Prudential Center in Newark on October 7, 2022.

Tickets for the show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA go on sale THIS FRIDAY (June 17) at 12 noon. You can buy your tickets at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

Tickets for his show at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. Click here to buy your tickets and learn more.