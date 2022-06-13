If you've been hoping for more locational options to buy adult weed in New Jersey, here's some good news this week!

Last month, the CRC approved the license applications for about a dozen more marijuana dispensaries to open for recreational-use sales.

This was hardly surprising news, seeing as how the recreational marijuana market saw a whopping $24 million in revenue within about a month of its legalization in New Jersey on April 21st. Turns out people like using marijuana - who knew!

With the CRC approval of the dozen additional marijuana dispensaries to open for adult-use soon, three of those are about to open up on Central NJ on Wednesday!

This will be great for both medical-use and adult-use customers, freeing up more space in the existing Central NJ shops! More locations = less crowded.

With the addition of these 3 new stores, this will bring the total count up to 16 NJ marijuana dispensaries that will be open for both medical and recreational use.

Let's take a look at the new Central Jersey locations. They're currently all open for medical-use only until Wednesday. All three of these locations in Eatontown, Woodbridge, and Union operate under the Garden State Dispensary company, and are open open from 9AM-9PM Monday- Saturday, and 11AM-7PM on Sundays.

And there are more to come! No word yet on when the next round of NJ dispensaries will open up, but we'll keep you in the loop!

