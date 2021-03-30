Why Is This Philadelphia Airbnb The Most Popular In All Of Pennsylvania?

Within the last few years, Airbnb has given hotels a run for their money. If you ask people where they are going to stay while they are on vacation many will answer with, "We found a very nice Airbnb." Let's be real, sometimes getting an Airbnb is cheaper than a hotel. It sometimes even has more space.





Reader's Digest created a list of the most popular Airbnb's in every state and in Pennsylvania, the most popular Airbnb is here in Philadelphia. We learned that this Airbnb used to be a former yoga and dance studio. The Airbnb is located near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.





We are still trying to figure out what makes this Airbnb so special because it just looks like a basic studio. Could it be the price that is only $66 a night? After checking availability many dates are already booked.