There's a show that came out on Netflix over the summer and we need to talk about it. Sex/Life on Netflix was viewed by 67 million households since it was released in June. It got so much buzz and reaction that they've already renewed it for a second season.

I heard about Sex/ Life through social media and I decided to watch one episode to see if it peaked my interest. Let me tell you, it was so good, I watched three episodes in one day.

If you haven't heard about Sex/Life on Netflix, preview the trailer for season one below. I dare you to not be intrigued.

I feel like Sex/Life is very similar to the Fifty Shades of Grey movies. Women went wild over them. It awakened something inside them. The movies were hot, sexy and we couldn't wait to see the next one.

The difference between these two, I think, is the theme. Fifty Shades of Grey was based on a man, Mr. Grey, calling the shots and making decisions and dominating women.

Sex/Life is a show about a woman named Billie who decides that she is going to be in charge of her own sexuality. She loves her husband Cooper so much, but feels a desire for her ex boyfriend Brad.

Brad gave Billie a wild sexual ride and after she she starts journaling about him, she can't get him out of her head. Brad hasn't been able to forget about Billie and when he pops back into her life, it becomes a crazy conflict.

The show also explores what happens sometimes when you have a career, get married, have kids and sometimes, that "sexy time" doesn't happen as often as it used to. Billie is a smart woman who gave up getting her PHD to stay home and take care of her kids. She feels neglected sexually by her husband Cooper, since he works a very demanding job and she stays home and takes care of their two kids.

Sex/ Life is an awesome, crazy ride of a show and in the end Billie has to decide if she wants to stay in her marriage, or be with her ex boyfriend Brad. Or maybe she can have both?

This show is very sexy and I cannot wait until season 2 and I am pretty sure my hubby can't either.

