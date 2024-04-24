Retail101 Is Bringing The Best Clothing Discounts To Wildwood, NJ

This sale only happens once a year in New Jersey and if you’re a fan of good deals, this is for sure an event that you will not want to miss when it comes up in just a few months.

Retail101 is an event that is coming back to Wildwood, New Jersey in 2024 and it is a fashion lover’s biggest dream.

If you’re anything like me, you love to keep up with all of the new styles and trends, but everything is just so expensive! If you pop into Urban Outfitters for a hoodie, it will probably cost you about 80 dollars.

Same thing for stores like Anthropology, Free People, Lulu KLemon, etc. Everything that is fashionable nowadays costs an arm and a leg and it’s extremely hard to keep up.

If you’re looking to score some of those expensive fashion finds at not-so-expensive prices, this is for sure the event for you. Retail101 is cooking to the Wildwood Convention Center this August and you can score those amazing name brands for a fraction of their original price.

Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Free People, and more for just a fraction of the cost? Yes, please! The Wildwood Convention Center will be stacked with wracks, tables, and buckets full of some of your favorite clothing brands that are discounted.

It’s almost like thrifting, but you’re guaranteed to find something you’ll love! Retail101 is happening from August 1-8 and again on August 12th this year in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Make sure you save the date!

