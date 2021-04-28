Willow Smith Reveals Polyamorous Lifestyle, Explains to Mom Jada Pinkett Smith the Benefits of Having Multiple Partners

Willow Smith revealed that she is polyamorous.

On the Wednesday (April 28) episode of Red Table Talk, Willow discussed her lifestyle with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith and maternal grandmother, Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris.

"With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do," Willow explained.

Polyamory is the practice of having multiple romantic partners at the same time, with the consent of all parties involved.

The 20-year-old musician and actress noted that her belief is that one of the main reasons monogamous relationships fail is because of infidelity.

Willow shared that she was introduced to polyamory through a "nonsexual lens" and that in her social circle she has "the least sex out of all of my friends."

"Let's say you haven't always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you going to be the person to say, 'Just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?'" Willow mused.

Jada responded by saying that she believes people are monogamous because "they feel like they have no other choice," while Adrienne admitted she is still trying to grasp what polyamory is all about but clarified that some people still enjoy traditional marriage.

"There is comfort that it provides a social order to life and setting boundaries and commitments," Adrienne noted.

Willow concluded their conversation by admitting that she does not believe she will get married unless there is a future "common purpose."